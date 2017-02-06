Donald Trump's 'I call my own shots' tweet has spawned a brand new meme

Seemingly stung by suggestions that strategist Steve Bannon is pulling the strings backstage, Donald Trump took to Twitter to let everyone know he’s still in charge.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

And just like that, a brand new meme was born.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/yDJBi1DBT5 — John B (@johnb78) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/bHeO2pQ6Nj — Matt Leys (@mattleys) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/unX566vGL8 — David Bennett (@MaynardBasilisk) February 6, 2017

I also call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/0cslr9pBO5 — Ed Howker (@EdHowker) February 6, 2017

DATE: *Who* says you're the best lover ever?



ME: [patting pile of paper] My accumulation of data.



D: That's 9 paper towels.



M: Loser sad. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 6, 2017

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/8Yz6eKeKo6 — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 6, 2017

me calling my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/9ZNqg8MnoX — Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) February 6, 2017

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to accumulate some data.