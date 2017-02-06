Donald Trump's 'I call my own shots' tweet has spawned a brand new meme
Seemingly stung by suggestions that strategist Steve Bannon is pulling the strings backstage, Donald Trump took to Twitter to let everyone know he’s still in charge.
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
And just like that, a brand new meme was born.
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/yDJBi1DBT5— John B (@johnb78) February 6, 2017
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/bHeO2pQ6Nj— Matt Leys (@mattleys) February 6, 2017
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/unX566vGL8— David Bennett (@MaynardBasilisk) February 6, 2017
I also call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/0cslr9pBO5— Ed Howker (@EdHowker) February 6, 2017
DATE: *Who* says you're the best lover ever?— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 6, 2017
ME: [patting pile of paper] My accumulation of data.
D: That's 9 paper towels.
M: Loser sad.
I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/8Yz6eKeKo6— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 6, 2017
me calling my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data pic.twitter.com/9ZNqg8MnoX— Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) February 6, 2017
Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to accumulate some data.
