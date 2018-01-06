Donald Trump’s claim to be a ‘very stable genius’ has been met with mockery on Twitter

Donald Trump has responded to claims made in a new book that he doesn’t understand the weight of his office by tweeting that he is “really smart” and “a very stable genius”.

The US president took to Twitter in response to his portrayal in journalist Michael Wolff’s Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

He claimed the “Fake News Mainstream Media” are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence” – to which he added that two of his “greatest assets” were “mental stability and being, like, really smart”, pointing to his success as a businessman, TV star and winning the presidential election.

Trump’s statements on his mental capabilities have of course drawn a huge amount of attention and had a big reaction online.

Aside from picking Trump’s words apart, some decided they seemed like they were lines from film or television rather than real life.

Such as The Simpsons.

Or alternately comedy films such as Step Brothers, Zoolander and Mean Girls.

Meanwhile, some with a sillier approach to things thought all this talk of being “stable” carried a different meaning.

Wolff’s book claimed Trump never intended to enter the Oval Office and his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

The publication of the book has already provoked a very public rift with his former strategist, Steve Bannon, who was one of the main sources of the book – which has shot to the top of the online bestsellers lists in the US.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dismissed claims of a dysfunctional presidency, saying on US television on Friday that Wolff never interviewed Trump despite having “repeatedly begged to see the president”.

Wolff however insisted that he “absolutely” spoke to the president, adding whether he “realised it was an interview or not, I don’t know, but it was certainly not off the record”.
