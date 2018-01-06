Donald Trump’s claim to be a ‘very stable genius’ has been met with mockery on Twitter

Donald Trump has responded to claims made in a new book that he doesn’t understand the weight of his office by tweeting that he is “really smart” and “a very stable genius”.

The US president took to Twitter in response to his portrayal in journalist Michael Wolff’s Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.

He claimed the “Fake News Mainstream Media” are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence” – to which he added that two of his “greatest assets” were “mental stability and being, like, really smart”, pointing to his success as a businessman, TV star and winning the presidential election.

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Trump’s statements on his mental capabilities have of course drawn a huge amount of attention and had a big reaction online.

Aside from picking Trump’s words apart, some decided they seemed like they were lines from film or television rather than real life.

Such as The Simpsons.

I’m, like, really smart. Genius. Super duper smart. Bigly intelligent. Best brain. Big boy words.



~ Donald J. Trump, President pic.twitter.com/gnyVuE5Z7U — Red (@Redpainter1) January 6, 2018

Or alternately comedy films such as Step Brothers, Zoolander and Mean Girls.

“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” pic.twitter.com/wbZAf9sfKG — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. pic.twitter.com/qnAqeSBSdE — very stable bat genius (@mzbat) January 6, 2018

Is it just me who read the 'being, like, really smart..' bit in Gretchen Wiener's voice from Mean Girls? https://t.co/2ICyp07jUg — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) January 6, 2018

Meanwhile, some with a sillier approach to things thought all this talk of being “stable” carried a different meaning.

Nothing but respect for my stable genius pic.twitter.com/fDIIE9PbbC — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 6, 2018

Wolff’s book claimed Trump never intended to enter the Oval Office and his staff believed he was not fit to hold high office.

The publication of the book has already provoked a very public rift with his former strategist, Steve Bannon, who was one of the main sources of the book – which has shot to the top of the online bestsellers lists in the US.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dismissed claims of a dysfunctional presidency, saying on US television on Friday that Wolff never interviewed Trump despite having “repeatedly begged to see the president”.

Wolff however insisted that he “absolutely” spoke to the president, adding whether he “realised it was an interview or not, I don’t know, but it was certainly not off the record”.