Donald Trump tweeted his respect for women on International Women's Day and you can guess the response

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day in which men, women and children across the globe come together to celebrate and support the females throughout history and in the present.

Among those marking the day was Donald Trump – who’s had a questionable past when it comes to women’s rights, equality and sexism – tweeting his respect for women and the “the roles they serve”.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Trump’s well-wishes were met by mixed reactions as, let’s not forget, he was caught on camera saying he’s able to kiss women and “grab them by the pussy” because he was a celebrity.

@realDonaldTrump What critical role is that? Pussies to be grabbed? — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump then why do you grab them by the pussy — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Just please remember this: They DON’T like to be grabbed by the genitals, regardless of what you seem to think. — MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) March 8, 2017

Following the release of the video – two days before the second presidential debate – numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping. Trump denied all accusations.

@realDonaldTrump not sure I'd use the word "serve" when referring to women on #InternationalWomensDay 🤔😂 — Daniel O'Reilly (@dapperlaughs) March 8, 2017

While the president received a bit of a bashing for his International Women’s Day tweets, he was met with some support from followers, commending his efforts in creating more jobs for women.