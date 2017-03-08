Donald Trump tweeted his respect for women on International Women's Day and you can guess the response

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day in which men, women and children across the globe come together to celebrate and support the females throughout history and in the present.

Among those marking the day was Donald Trump – who’s had a questionable past when it comes to women’s rights, equality and sexism – tweeting his respect for women and the “the roles they serve”.

Trump’s well-wishes were met by mixed reactions as, let’s not forget, he was caught on camera saying he’s able to kiss women and “grab them by the pussy” because he was a celebrity.

Following the release of the video – two days before the second presidential debate – numerous women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, including unwanted kissing and groping. Trump denied all accusations.

While the president received a bit of a bashing for his International Women’s Day tweets, he was met with some support from followers, commending his efforts in creating more jobs for women.
