Donald Trump tweeted a woman in Brighton thinking she was his daughter

This whole mistaken identity on Twitter thing is turning into quite a habit now.

The latest to fall victim is Ivanka Majic from Brighton, who’s been getting a lot of tweets about Ivanka Trump.

Except the difference here is the person that started this whole mix-up is none other than Ivanka Trump’s own father – that’s right, the President-elect.

A lot of people think it’s hilarious.

You have the wrong Ivanka you idiot. https://t.co/whp7rDcbCj — Xolo (@Canine_Enigma) January 17, 2017

.@Ivanka from Brighton, the first person outside of the USA that Trump has been complimentary about. Progress. 😏 — Jonny Meah (@JonnyMeah) January 17, 2017

Most think it’s pretty terrifying.

Scary that D.Trump didn't even pay attention to which Ivanka he tweeted for.

Hope that doesn't happen when he takes decisions as president.😱 — Manish (@mv_ninja) January 17, 2017

Tonight, Trump tweets the wrong Ivanka to the nation.

What happens if he presses the wrong button?

I'm not joking. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 17, 2017

The guy who can't correctly type his own daughter's twitter handle will soon be in charge of the largest military in human history. #Ivanka — benny (@b_e_n_n_why) January 17, 2017

But many just feel quite sorry for her.

The Twitter handle @Ivanka belongs to a woman in England — whose phone may be buzzing her out of a dead sleep at this very moment https://t.co/RvbqSCEmFG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine @ivanka I mean, she's probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it's a hell of a story. — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) January 17, 2017

Poor @ivanka of Brighton is going to get a shock when she checks Twitter today... https://t.co/ChndEHDWaN — Ty (@TheDashingChap) January 17, 2017

With no response to her unintentional internet fame yet, the world eagerly awaits Ivanka from Brighton’s first tweet.