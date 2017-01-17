Donald Trump tweeted a woman in Brighton thinking she was his daughter

This whole mistaken identity on Twitter thing is turning into quite a habit now.

The latest to fall victim is Ivanka Majic from Brighton, who’s been getting a lot of tweets about Ivanka Trump.

Except the difference here is the person that started this whole mix-up is none other than Ivanka Trump’s own father – that’s right, the President-elect.

A lot of people think it’s hilarious.

Most think it’s pretty terrifying.

But many just feel quite sorry for her.

With no response to her unintentional internet fame yet, the world eagerly awaits Ivanka from Brighton’s first tweet.
