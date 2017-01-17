Donald Trump tweeted a woman in Brighton thinking she was his daughter
This whole mistaken identity on Twitter thing is turning into quite a habit now.
The latest to fall victim is Ivanka Majic from Brighton, who’s been getting a lot of tweets about Ivanka Trump.
Except the difference here is the person that started this whole mix-up is none other than Ivanka Trump’s own father – that’s right, the President-elect.
"@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class."— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017
A lot of people think it’s hilarious.
You have the wrong Ivanka you idiot. https://t.co/whp7rDcbCj— Xolo (@Canine_Enigma) January 17, 2017
.@Ivanka from Brighton, the first person outside of the USA that Trump has been complimentary about. Progress. 😏— Jonny Meah (@JonnyMeah) January 17, 2017
Omg @ivanka delete your account https://t.co/hzwZxTXK3o— Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) January 17, 2017
Most think it’s pretty terrifying.
Scary that D.Trump didn't even pay attention to which Ivanka he tweeted for.— Manish (@mv_ninja) January 17, 2017
Hope that doesn't happen when he takes decisions as president.😱
Tonight, Trump tweets the wrong Ivanka to the nation.— Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) January 17, 2017
What happens if he presses the wrong button?
I'm not joking.
The guy who can't correctly type his own daughter's twitter handle will soon be in charge of the largest military in human history. #Ivanka— benny (@b_e_n_n_why) January 17, 2017
But many just feel quite sorry for her.
The Twitter handle @Ivanka belongs to a woman in England — whose phone may be buzzing her out of a dead sleep at this very moment https://t.co/RvbqSCEmFG— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 17, 2017
@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine @ivanka I mean, she's probably trying to sleep and her phone is going off the hook but it's a hell of a story.— Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) January 17, 2017
Poor @ivanka of Brighton is going to get a shock when she checks Twitter today... https://t.co/ChndEHDWaN— Ty (@TheDashingChap) January 17, 2017
With no response to her unintentional internet fame yet, the world eagerly awaits Ivanka from Brighton’s first tweet.
