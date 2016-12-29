Donald Trump turned into giant chicken in China

Donald Trump has been mocked in the past for clucking about China – but it seems the Chinese have got the last laugh of 2016 over the US president-elect.

A giant chicken resembling the controversial businessman has been built outside a shopping centre in China’s northern province of Shanxi.

The enormous 32ft bird was made to mark the beginning of the Chinese year of the rooster, which starts on January 28.

It was given the special twist of a Trump hair-do, eyebrows and even the tiny details of his characteristic hand gestures due to the business mogul’s impending presidency.

Well, I was craving chicken nuggets until I saw this... #TrumpRooster pic.twitter.com/jkTff9g7e8 — Lebron James (@BeMoreLikeMae) December 29, 2016

The bird was designed by US artist Casey Latiolais…

Ahem... @casel.art #trumprooster #trumpstatue A photo posted by c a s e y l a t i o l a i s (@caselat) on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:24am PST

… who said on Twitter he left only one hallmark on the piece.

@humanSuitcase @CNN my only easter egg was the hair looks like poo from behind — casey | latiolais (@caselat) December 28, 2016

Owners of the shopping centre in Taiyuan commissioned the statues as its mascot but smaller replicas are also on sale to the public.

Prices for the Trump roosters range from £47 for the smallest versions to £1,400 for a 32ft model.