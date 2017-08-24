Donald Trump tried to revive the solar eclipse memes with this bizarre retweet

Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a thing of fascination and his latest retweet is yet another example as to why.

Solar eclipse memes have been doing the rounds ever since the once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon hit the United States earlier this week – but they’re probably not something you’d expect the president to be tweeting out.

Think again.

(Donald Trump/ Twitter)

Clearly pleased with the little dig at former president Barack Obama, the Donald decided he’d give the tweet by Jarry Travone his seal of approval.

Travone’s tweet was posted as a comment on one of Trump’s own tweets.

Some thought the retweet was a sign of Trump being upset by an earlier eclipse meme involving Obama and Trump, with the roles reversed.

Unbelievably childish RT by Trump because his 'widdle ceilings' were hurt by this universally-accepted meme: pic.twitter.com/jXIMJ18igj — Anita Mantablo (@AnitaMantablo) August 24, 2017

While others seemed to imply it illustrated the relationship Trump has with his predecessor.

People say he's obsessed with his predecessor but I don't see it pic.twitter.com/NbztxsKjyj — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 24, 2017

And finally, there were a couple of people who seemed to be wondering if Trump understands how eclipses work.

but technically an eclipse is when the orange thing gets blocked out https://t.co/5oKi1QN83J — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 24, 2017

Well, at least he knew well enough not to look at the eclipse without eye protection for fear of damaging his corneas…

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Oh yeah. Perhaps not.