Donald Trump thinks exercise is 'misguided'

Just as we were beginning to think that we had nothing in common with Donald Trump, he has finally said something that we can get on board with.

It turns out that when Trump isn't busy with his presidential duties, he's busy refusing to work out.

Same Mr Trump, same.

In a recent New Yorker feature he explained that as well as having a fondness for steak and McDonald's, he considers exercise misguided.

The article also states that Mr Trump argues that "a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy."

Gym-avoiders rejoice, the president of the US has spoken and exercise doesn't matter.