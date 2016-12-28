Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person on Twitter and, well, you can imagine the reaction

If there’s one thing Donald Trump seems to love, it’s when he spots an opportunity to pat himself on the back for doing something right.

But whether that opportunity is actually there or not is often up for debate.

In the latest entertaining instalment from the president-elect’s Twitter account, he credited himself with raising the US consumer confidence index.

But he didn’t just infer it was because of him – he literally tweeted the words ‘Thanks Donald!’

So yep, that’s the president-elect referring to himself in the third person.

So naturally he was mocked relentlessly.

Imitation, in this case, certainly isn’t the best form of flattery.

Many are correcting the person who he should probably be thanking instead.

His interpreted attempt to make #ThanskDonald happen has worked in the sense that it’s beginning to trend on Twitter – except the messages probably aren’t the ones he had in mind.

Truly unpresidented.
