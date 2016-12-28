Donald Trump thanked himself in the third person on Twitter and, well, you can imagine the reaction

If there’s one thing Donald Trump seems to love, it’s when he spots an opportunity to pat himself on the back for doing something right.

But whether that opportunity is actually there or not is often up for debate.

In the latest entertaining instalment from the president-elect’s Twitter account, he credited himself with raising the US consumer confidence index.

But he didn’t just infer it was because of him – he literally tweeted the words ‘Thanks Donald!’

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

So yep, that’s the president-elect referring to himself in the third person.

This guy @realDonaldTrump is out of his mind. "Thanks Donald!"? Seriously? Not "Thanks - Donald" or "My thanks" - HE'S THANKING HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/6kbsAzmRyk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 28, 2016

@simonhedlin @realDonaldTrump Dude is talking to himself in the third person. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 28, 2016

So naturally he was mocked relentlessly.

@tonyposnanski @realDonaldTrump Nobody loves Donald more than Donald. In fact, Kanye may love Kanye less than Donald loves Donald. — Intelligent Citizen (@criticalthinkrs) December 28, 2016

The Sun has surged to the TREMENDOUS age of 4.6 BILLION years old, THE HIGHEST AGE IN THE HISTORY OF THE SUN! #ThanksDonald — Dan (@godlessinCA) December 28, 2016

Imitation, in this case, certainly isn’t the best form of flattery.

@realDonaldTrump Did you seriously just thank yourself in a tweet from your own Twitter account? — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Honestly, good on you, buddy! Gotta have that self confidence! — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) December 28, 2016

Many are correcting the person who he should probably be thanking instead.

@realDonaldTrump perhaps the President of the PAST 8 YEARS had something to do with it? Thanks @POTUS @BarackObama! — Ron Pragides (@mrp) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump to himself (again): "You and only you are responsible for anything positive in the economy." pic.twitter.com/p8qCl0u4Vi — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 28, 2016

@realdonaldtrump are you trying to make a thanks, Obama type thing happen here? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 28, 2016

His interpreted attempt to make #ThanskDonald happen has worked in the sense that it’s beginning to trend on Twitter – except the messages probably aren’t the ones he had in mind.

#ThanksDonald for proving that it's possible for the loud, unqualified man to get the job over the over-qualified and intelligent woman. — Noah Ponko (@n_ponko) December 28, 2016

#ThanksDonald for losing the popular vote. We will be sure to remind you everyday. — RowdyBeaver (@butlerandcrow) December 28, 2016

Truly unpresidented.