Donald Trump taunts Schwarzenegger for low ratings in Apprentice spin-off

Donald Trump has taunted Arnold Schwarzenegger for bringing in low ratings in a spin-off from the president-elect's old reality television show Celebrity Apprentice.

In a tweet, Mr Trump referred to himself as a "ratings machine" and said Schwarzenegger "got "swamped" by comparison.

Mr Trump added: "But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," referring to Ohio Republican governor John Kasich and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who both ran against him.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he would not vote for Mr Trump, calling it a choice of "your country over your party".

He is hosting The New Celebrity Apprentice, in which Mr Trump retains a producing stake.

- AP
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump

 

