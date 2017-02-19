Donald Trump supporter: I salute and pray to a cardboard-box President Trump every day

A Donald Trump super-fan has told CNN how he salutes a life-size, cardboard-box version of the US President in his house.

Trump’s Florida rally gave him the opportunity to reconnect with his core of support, including Gene Huber, who arrived at 4am to be first in line for the rally.

Trump, who recognised him from being interviewed on TV that morning, invited Huber on stage, to the annoyance of the Secret Service, and asked him to say a few words.

When asked afterwards on CNN what message he’d give President Trump, Huber said: “Mr President, I’ve been with you for two years. Every single second, every day, I’m with you.

“I got a six-foot cardboard box of President Trump in my house, and I salute that every single day. And I tell him, Mr President, I pray for your safety today.

“I’m not lying; I do that every single day to the president… But he’s cardboard.”

The comments come two minutes into the interview.

As Trump said: “A star is born”.