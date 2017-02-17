Donald Trump said his administration ran like 'a fine-tuned machine' but people begged to differ

Donald Trump hit back against claims his administration had got off to a shambolic start, claiming his team ran like “a fine-tuned machine”.

The president responded to reports he’d faced a chaotic first month in office, insisting instead he’d made “significant progress” and took credit for an optimistic business climate and a rising stock market.

Despite his protest his administration was in fact well-run, people weren’t convinced it was quite the “fine-tuned machine” Trump had insisted it was.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine" pic.twitter.com/IcWO7vKy11 — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 16, 2017

"My administration is running like a fine-tuned machine."

At the White House news conference on Thursday, Trump accused the media of being “out of control” as he vowed to bypass it and take his message “straight to the people”. Accusations flew of reporters not telling the truth and only serving special interests.

He said: “The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people.”

Nevertheless some people still weren’t convinced of this smooth-running administration of which he spoke.

In his first month of presidency, Trump has berated the media on several occasions of publishing “fake news”, appointed a number of controversial candidates into his cabinet, and attempted to introduce a controversial travel ban of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries into the US – among other things.