Donald Trump said he met the president of the US Virgin Islands. Oh wait, that’s him

Donald Trump appeared to forget who the president of the US Virgin islands was when he said he “met” him.

Speaking to the audience and the media at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, Trump said: “I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands.”

He added: “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

Donald Trump and first lady Melania with US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp (AP Photo/(Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump was referring to Kenneth Mapp, the governor of Virgin Islands, who has been in office since 2015.

As the president of the United States, Trump’s jurisdiction extends to several US territories including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands – which was torn apart by Hurricane Irma last month.

The official transcript of Trump’s speech from the White House was later corrected to “governor”.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from rolling out the jokes.

Trump’s slip comes only a day after after his energy secretary Rick Perry made a similar error on Puerto Rico by calling the island “a country”.
