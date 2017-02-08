Donald Trump said America is waiting for 'Easy D' prompting a whole lotta NSFW jokes

The President of the United States has said his country, one which he says is experiencing a “big increase in traffic” from certain areas, is waiting for “Easy D”.

Donald Trump, bitter about the prevention of his travel ban by the US court system, suggested citizens were now far more vulnerable than before as they wait for the solution.

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

While it’s unclear what in fact “Easy D” is, Trump was likely referring to the executive order banning those from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US. Nevertheless the term still managed to get some people snickering from behind their screens.

“Easy D” seemed to have reminded some of the legendary rapper Easy E, prompting people to speculate on potential hip hop career in the horizon for the president.

@MrTommyCampbell Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon... — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 8, 2017

@realDonaldTrump someone tell me he's not actually referring to himself as "Easy D" now. Sounds like he's about to drop a 🔥🔥🔥 mixtape — Ashley Kulka (@Kulkaaa) February 8, 2017

Others weren’t sure if Trump was quite aware of the connotations of the term “D”.

Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffers are discussing how to tell the President of the United States what "Easy D" means — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017

For reference: it’s slang for a penis.

Someone needs to let Trump know that you can get pretty easy D through Tinder or Grindr. — Ebru (@ebroodle) February 8, 2017

Here we feminists thought Trump would do nothing for women, but it’s only week two and he’s tackling the national shortage of easy D. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 8, 2017

Even PornHub got involved.

. @realDonaldTrump Who doesn't love waiting for some EASY D? — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 8, 2017

There were some other ideas as to the meaning of “Easy D” floating around.

*Sean Spicer stares into his bathroom mirror*



SPICER: Easy D. You can do this. It's not funny, it's serious. Easy D. You can do this. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017

Easy D was also how the food inspector described grading the restaurant in Trump Tower. — Travon Free (@Travon) February 8, 2017

But ultimately, people just needed a definitive answer.