Donald Trump said America is waiting for 'Easy D' prompting a whole lotta NSFW jokes

Back to Discover Home

The President of the United States has said his country, one which he says is experiencing a “big increase in traffic” from certain areas, is waiting for “Easy D”.

Donald Trump, bitter about the prevention of his travel ban by the US court system, suggested citizens were now far more vulnerable than before as they wait for the solution.

While it’s unclear what in fact “Easy D” is, Trump was likely referring to the executive order banning those from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US. Nevertheless the term still managed to get some people snickering from behind their screens.

“Easy D” seemed to have reminded some of the legendary rapper Easy E, prompting people to speculate on potential hip hop career in the horizon for the president.

Others weren’t sure if Trump was quite aware of the connotations of the term “D”.

For reference: it’s slang for a penis.

Even PornHub got involved.

There were some other ideas as to the meaning of “Easy D” floating around.

But ultimately, people just needed a definitive answer.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Easy D, Politics, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover