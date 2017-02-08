Donald Trump said America is waiting for 'Easy D' prompting a whole lotta NSFW jokes
The President of the United States has said his country, one which he says is experiencing a “big increase in traffic” from certain areas, is waiting for “Easy D”.
Donald Trump, bitter about the prevention of his travel ban by the US court system, suggested citizens were now far more vulnerable than before as they wait for the solution.
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
While it’s unclear what in fact “Easy D” is, Trump was likely referring to the executive order banning those from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US. Nevertheless the term still managed to get some people snickering from behind their screens.
“Easy D” seemed to have reminded some of the legendary rapper Easy E, prompting people to speculate on potential hip hop career in the horizon for the president.
@MrTommyCampbell Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon...— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 8, 2017
Easy D pic.twitter.com/K1Je2Z2ya1— Talal Ansari (@TalalNAnsari) February 8, 2017
.@realDonaldTrump Eazy D! pic.twitter.com/M3QjrZ38Xp— Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) February 8, 2017
@realDonaldTrump someone tell me he's not actually referring to himself as "Easy D" now. Sounds like he's about to drop a 🔥🔥🔥 mixtape— Ashley Kulka (@Kulkaaa) February 8, 2017
Others weren’t sure if Trump was quite aware of the connotations of the term “D”.
Just think: somewhere right now, two White House staffers are discussing how to tell the President of the United States what "Easy D" means— David Mack (@davidmackau) February 8, 2017
For reference: it’s slang for a penis.
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kY1sYZy8bS— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 8, 2017
Someone needs to let Trump know that you can get pretty easy D through Tinder or Grindr.— Ebru (@ebroodle) February 8, 2017
Look me up on Grindr "Easy D" #easyd pic.twitter.com/KqXBUfNKi1— Beer Breath (@Beer_Breath) February 8, 2017
Here we feminists thought Trump would do nothing for women, but it’s only week two and he’s tackling the national shortage of easy D.— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 8, 2017
Even PornHub got involved.
. @realDonaldTrump Who doesn't love waiting for some EASY D?— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) February 8, 2017
There were some other ideas as to the meaning of “Easy D” floating around.
*Sean Spicer stares into his bathroom mirror*— Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017
SPICER: Easy D. You can do this. It's not funny, it's serious. Easy D. You can do this.
Easy D was also how the food inspector described grading the restaurant in Trump Tower.— Travon Free (@Travon) February 8, 2017
But ultimately, people just needed a definitive answer.
WHY DID HE SAY EASY D??? WHAT DID HE EVEN MEAN BY THAT??— ssaarraahh (@sarahtheoctopus) February 8, 2017
