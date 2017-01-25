Donald Trump proudly tweets a framed inauguration picture - with the wrong date on it

Donald Trump still can’t stop talking about his inauguration. First it was the number of people attending, then it was the TV viewing figures – now he’s tweeted out a framed picture of the day, which he says he’ll hang in the White House’s press hall.

Only problem is… well, we’ll let you see for yourselves.

If you look carefully at the text on the photograph, it says: “Swearing-In Ceremony of President Donald J. Trump – January 21st 2017 – United States Capitol – Washington D.C.”

His inauguration was on the 20th, which you would think he might remember what with it being less than a week ago, and the biggest thing that’s ever happened to him.

To make things worse for the Donald, the date printed is actually the date of the following day’s women’s march, which is widely agreed to have attracted far more people to Washington than the inauguration did, as well as drawing crowds in cities around the world.

Washington’s Metro reported its second busiest day ever for Saturday’s march, where journeys topped one million, with Trump’s inauguration day reporting a measly 600,000.

Seth Rogan wasn’t the only person to spot the mistake.

Busted!

This was one theory…

That doesn’t seem likely. The firm, Panoramic Visions, seems to be selling a similar memento on their website, with the correct date this time.

The president hasn’t got rid of the tweet, despite widespread mocking. He deleted two tweets the day after he became president after spelling “honoured” incorrectly and getting rinsed for it.

The corrected tweet was deleted as well.
