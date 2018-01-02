Donald Trump mocked on Twitter after appearing to take credit for aviation safety

Back to Discover Home

Donald Trump has faced scrutiny and ridicule after he tweeted about aviation safety.

There were no commercial passenger jet deaths in the world in 2017 and the US president took to Twitter to suggest he had a role in this figure.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” wrote Trump, referencing the fatality report by Dutch aviation consultancy To70 and the Aviation Safety Network.

However, according to a fact check by the Associated Press, reductions to passenger airline deaths should be credited largely to aircraft safety systems – as well as other improvements such as safety programmes adopted by airlines.

Meanwhile, Trump has imposed no new major safety regulations on passenger airlines in his first year in office. He has also not moved forward important aviation safety regulation from Barack Obama’s administration banning shipments of lithium batteries on passenger planes due to fire concerns.

Such has been the outrage at Trump’s apparent attempt to take credit for the statistic, some decided to get creative in their mocking.

While others wanted to point out there was a risk of double standards here.

On the other side of the fence however, some appeared to suggest Trump was being deliberately provocative and trolling his followers with the tweet.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Aviation, UK, Aviation, Donald Trump, President of the United States, Twitter, US, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover