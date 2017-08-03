Donald Trump launches new ‘real news’ show online

Donald Trump has launched a new online show to list his achievements of the week.

It is fronted by the US President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump and claims to showcase 'real news' from the White House.

In the video posted to Donald Trump's Facebook page, it didn't take long for Lara to have a pop at the media.

Lara adds some of the ‘real news’ coming from the White House such as the President donating his salary to the Department of Education.

“This is a president that is putting America before himself,” she says.

She also says that more than 800,000 new jobs created since Trump has come into office.

The video has been watched over 2 million times, and there are over 7,000 comments.

Get out the popcorn!



