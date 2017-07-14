Donald Trump Jr’s email chain has inevitably started a fun new meme
When Donald Trump Jr tweeted out emails admitting to a meeting between the Trump campaign and a “Russian government attorney” who had dirt to share on Hillary Clinton, he appeared to do a lot of journalists’ work for them.
Jared Yates Sexton, a journalist who’s written for the New York Times and Politico, expressed his shock at Trump Jr’s attempt at “transparency” in a series of tweets – one of which has received a lot of attention.
I...worked on this story for a year...and...he just...he tweeted it out.— Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) July 11, 2017
Sexton said he, like many others, “were trying to track this down. And it just… got delivered on a tweet. What the hell”.
People have taken the tweet where Sexton admitted he “worked on this story for a year” and run with it.
It means that no old tweets are safe.
None.
People across the internet are being denied the opportunity to BLOW THIS CASE WIDE OPEN.
And it’s not just celebrities being used as a source for inspiration.
There are also some more diverse instances…
Be careful out there folks. Anything is fair game.
