Donald Trump Jr has been spotted around the pool in a 'very fake news' t-shirt

Donald Trump Jr has tweeted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “Very Fake News” emblazoned on it.

The picture shows President Trump’s son on holiday in Florida, posing by the pool in the bright green tee with two thumbs up.

I'm going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I'll model it for them😂. #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/Hnn3Z5Pspm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2017

Donald Trump often attacks America’s media for publishing stories he deems “fake news”, with the New York Times and CNN often singled out by the president.

Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2017

And people on Twitter couldn’t just ignore Trump Jr seemingly taking aim at the media too with his fashion choice.

@DonaldJTrumpJr North Korea's threatening nuclear war, 43 million Americans live in poverty, and your dad's under FBI investigation. Cool shirt though. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) April 15, 2017

Some retaliated by questioning his quip that he’ll model the shirt for the media.

@rolandscahill @DonaldJTrumpJr Donald Jr describing himself as a model is very fake news. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) April 15, 2017

Meanwhile, some people got creative with Trump Jr’s look…

@DonaldJTrumpJr it is a very nice shirt pic.twitter.com/1DmgXGVYzx — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) April 15, 2017

Yep, you can always count on Twitter users to put their Photoshop skills to use.