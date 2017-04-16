Donald Trump Jr has been spotted around the pool in a 'very fake news' t-shirt

Donald Trump Jr has tweeted a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “Very Fake News” emblazoned on it.

The picture shows President Trump’s son on holiday in Florida, posing by the pool in the bright green tee with two thumbs up.

Donald Trump often attacks America’s media for publishing stories he deems “fake news”, with the New York Times and CNN often singled out by the president.

And people on Twitter couldn’t just ignore Trump Jr seemingly taking aim at the media too with his fashion choice.

Some retaliated by questioning his quip that he’ll model the shirt for the media.

Meanwhile, some people got creative with Trump Jr’s look…

Yep, you can always count on Twitter users to put their Photoshop skills to use.

