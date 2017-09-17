Donald Trump is retweeting things again

If one thing is absolutely true about Donald Trump, it’s that he loves Twitter. And he also loves hearing nice things about himself.

But when the president’s two great loves come together it can be a bit of a weird spectacle.

Because it’s just a bit bizarre when the most powerful man in America retweets things like this.

Mr Trump spent the very early hours of Sunday morning in Washington retweeting weird art and plenty of praise from his supporters – with a number coming from one account that makes Trump memes and lambasts “liberals”.

The memes depict Mr Trump as a strong leader living up to his slogan of Making America Great Again.

The retweets also included one full of praise, that decried anyone who did not support Mr Trump as unAmerican.

Only true Americans can see that president Trump is making America great. He's the only person who can! Haters are jealous of his success 🇺🇸 — lana del fenty (@glamourizes) September 17, 2017

And they all came on the same morning Mr Trump used the platform to label North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “rocket man”.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

Perhaps the most inappropriate retweet of all, though, was this – a gif showing Mr Trump striking a golf ball at Hillary Clinton.

Mr Trump’s retweets and random posts have resulted in some awkward moments in the past, with the president once retweeting a man who labelled him a “fascist”, before deleting it soon after.