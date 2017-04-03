Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service

Back to Discover Home

Donald Trump has donated his salary for the first three months as US president to the National Park Service.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer showed reporters a cheque for $78,333.32 – which is Trump’s pay from “January 20 noon forward” – which he handed over to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

During the presidential campaign, Trump did say that if he was elected he wouldn’t take his annual $400,000 salary.

His supporters have been full of praise for him.

However some have pointed out that this donation doesn’t quite balance out Trump’s recent proposal for cutting 12% from the Interior Department’s budget.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Donald Trump, Donation, National Park Service, Politics, US

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover