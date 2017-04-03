Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service

Donald Trump has donated his salary for the first three months as US president to the National Park Service.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer showed reporters a cheque for $78,333.32 – which is Trump’s pay from “January 20 noon forward” – which he handed over to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

.@POTUS is happy to present a check for value of 1st Q salary to @NatlParkService by way of @SecretaryZinke https://t.co/gXbApFD56j — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 3, 2017

During the presidential campaign, Trump did say that if he was elected he wouldn’t take his annual $400,000 salary.

His supporters have been full of praise for him.

However some have pointed out that this donation doesn’t quite balance out Trump’s recent proposal for cutting 12% from the Interior Department’s budget.

That's nice, but no where near enough to offset Trump's 12% budget cut for the Dept. of Interior which runs the parks. https://t.co/X7SUgWwTBw — Gregory Pijanowski (@G_Pijanowski) April 3, 2017

Reminder: $78k as a donation is great...but Trump wants to cut Interior Dept (where Natl Park Service belongs) by several billion dollars. https://t.co/PIdJBRfpgA — Wally Smith (@SWVirginiaCSI) April 3, 2017