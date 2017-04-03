Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service
Donald Trump has donated his salary for the first three months as US president to the National Park Service.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer showed reporters a cheque for $78,333.32 – which is Trump’s pay from “January 20 noon forward” – which he handed over to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
.@POTUS is happy to present a check for value of 1st Q salary to @NatlParkService by way of @SecretaryZinke https://t.co/gXbApFD56j— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 3, 2017
During the presidential campaign, Trump did say that if he was elected he wouldn’t take his annual $400,000 salary.
His supporters have been full of praise for him.
@PressSec @POTUS @NatlParkService @SecretaryZinke WHAT A BOSS!! 👏— PRESIDENT Lil Trump (@USAneedsTRUMP) April 3, 2017
@PressSec @POTUS @NatlParkService @SecretaryZinke Awesome. We appreciate the hard work. And not taking and wasting tax payer dollars.— Captain Chaos (@CaptianCarry) April 3, 2017
@PressSec @SecretaryZinke @POTUS @NatlParkService As an American, I'd like to thank the @POTUS for donating his money. The reality is, He didn't have to.— Hopeful Again (@NewsJunkie107) April 3, 2017
However some have pointed out that this donation doesn’t quite balance out Trump’s recent proposal for cutting 12% from the Interior Department’s budget.
That's nice, but no where near enough to offset Trump's 12% budget cut for the Dept. of Interior which runs the parks. https://t.co/X7SUgWwTBw— Gregory Pijanowski (@G_Pijanowski) April 3, 2017
Reminder: $78k as a donation is great...but Trump wants to cut Interior Dept (where Natl Park Service belongs) by several billion dollars. https://t.co/PIdJBRfpgA— Wally Smith (@SWVirginiaCSI) April 3, 2017
Wow, Trump donates his Q1 paycheck to Nat'l Parks! Only 999 more paychecks to cover the rest of their budget he cut this quarter alone...— Greg Jacobson (@gregj328) April 3, 2017
