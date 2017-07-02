Donald Trump has coined a new phrase about his use of social media

Donald Trump’s use of social media is undoubtedly unique for the presidential office. Now, he’s recognised how unusual his presidency is by coining a new phrase to describe his Twitter habits.

First, take a look at what tweets led to the new phrase. Trump was tweeting about fake news, which is not entirely out of character if you’ve been following the president for a while.

And then he addressed something that lots of people have been talking about since he took office: his use of social media.

It is likely that Trump was defending his continued personal attacks on two MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, something which he has been criticised for.

Some people have been having a bit of fun with the new phrase “modern day presidential”.

Whilst the phrase “modern day presidential” has made a few people giggle, as you can probably imagine it has divided the majority of Twitter users between those who approve of Trump’s social media use and those who don’t – just like anything political on social media.

And yes, obviously the phrase has already been added to Urban Dictionary – almost as quickly as “covfefe” was.
