Donald Trump has coined a new phrase about his use of social media

Donald Trump’s use of social media is undoubtedly unique for the presidential office. Now, he’s recognised how unusual his presidency is by coining a new phrase to describe his Twitter habits.

First, take a look at what tweets led to the new phrase. Trump was tweeting about fake news, which is not entirely out of character if you’ve been following the president for a while.

The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media - but remember, I won.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

....the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

And then he addressed something that lots of people have been talking about since he took office: his use of social media.

My use of social media is not Presidential - it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

It is likely that Trump was defending his continued personal attacks on two MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, something which he has been criticised for.

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Some people have been having a bit of fun with the new phrase “modern day presidential”.

When do we get to postmodern presidential? #ModernDayPresidential #trump — Emm Ledsam (@ledsam_emma) July 2, 2017

I had some Modern Day Presidential once; broke as soon as I sat on it. — Fawlty Powers (@theilliterate) July 2, 2017

'I'm sorry about what I said last night, darling. I was being Modern Day Presidential.'https://t.co/u3GwaA2n9G — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 2, 2017

Whilst the phrase “modern day presidential” has made a few people giggle, as you can probably imagine it has divided the majority of Twitter users between those who approve of Trump’s social media use and those who don’t – just like anything political on social media.

And yes, obviously the phrase has already been added to Urban Dictionary – almost as quickly as “covfefe” was.