Donald Trump has a button in his desk that brings him a Coke

Being President of the United States is incredibly high pressured, but luckily there are a fair few perks to lighten this heavy burden.

One of these, which Donald Trump seems to be particularly enjoying according to an AP report, is a button on the desk in the Oval Office which summons a White House butler with a Coke.

People are pretty jealous of the button – it would be pretty sweet to get a Coke whenever you felt mildly thirsty.

Be honest. You'd do this too. https://t.co/ccMtOTiJoS — erin mccann (@mccanner) April 25, 2017

BRUHH I NEED THAT BUTTON



⚡ POTUS perks: Trump has a Coke button in the White House https://t.co/ucuVaEOajR — MegaZard☆X☆ メガザード (@MegaZard_X) April 26, 2017

Even those on the other side of the political debate could not deny the appeal of the Coke button.

I hate Trump and his entire White House but tbh I'd do the same thing but with Diet Coke https://t.co/A2ds85ZkBR — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) April 26, 2017

@amyfiscus This is probably the only thing about Trump that I would emulate. — ChuckVoellinger (@CVoellinger) April 25, 2017

However, not everyone can be pleased, and some have already started thinking of what extra benefits they’d take advantage of if they were in the Oval Office.

Trump has a Coke button and I wouldn't have a button. I'd just have an IV set up that pours Starbucks into my veins — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 26, 2017

This isn’t actually a new development as the button has been available for previous presidents, but it doesn’t stop us from being jealous.