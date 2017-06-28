Donald Trump flirted with Caitríona Perry while on the phone to Leo Varadkar and it was awkward

by Greg Murphy

Catríona Perry, arguably RTÉ's hardest working journalist since the US elections last year, got a lot closer to President Donald Trump than many of the American press.

Caitríona was invited into the Oval Office yesterday to report on the first phone call between Trump and newly appointed Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Despite Varadkar keeping Trump waiting for up to 90 seconds on the phone, the President was gracious in wishing the Taoiseach well in his new post.

Trump was congratulating Varadkar on his "great victory" when he called Caitríona over for a chat.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

"We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now," President Trump said.

"We have all of this Irish beautiful Irish press here. Where are you from? Come here, come here . . ." he said, beckoning to Caitríona.

After introducing himself to the President, Caitríona returned to her original place in the room, when Trump continued his conversation with Varadkar.

"She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well," the President told the Taoiseach

"He thanks you for the newspapers, Caitríona."

Twitter found the whole interaction a little bizarre and uncomfortable, with many American users feeling the need to apologise for the President's comments.

We apologize that our president is a weird, inappropriate creep. — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) June 27, 2017

@CaitrionaPerry felt so sorry for u yesterday, handled it well https://t.co/GgLLmW9q9l — Frank Rock (@212Harvest) June 28, 2017

Speechless. You were very dignified @CaitrionaPerry in face of great adversity. Love the face you pull at end of clip! ☺️ https://t.co/BtO0Tx6gJJ — Helen Cullen (@wordsofhelen) June 28, 2017

He's hitting on her in the Oval. Hey, Republicans! When are you going to stop enabling this? .@SpeakerRyan .@CaitrionaPerry https://t.co/y1yudO1hHe — Terri Savage (@KTSavage) June 28, 2017

Serious respect for @CaitrionaPerry 4 handling such a lecherous encounter #cringe https://t.co/rGBLKNj98P — Dr Robert O'Connor (@DrRobertOConnor) June 28, 2017