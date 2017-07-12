Donald Trump described his son as a “high-quality” person and Twitter was confused

The latest Trump saga – this time involving Donald Jr – has seen a new Trumpism emerge and quickly acquire meme-status.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Trump Jr – who was closely involved with his father’s presidential campaign – had met Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, believing that she would provide damaging evidence on then presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

Germany G20 Trump
President Donald Trump at the G20 summit (Evan Vucci/AP)

In an effort to be “totally transparent,” Donald Trump Jr posted the incriminating chain of emails on Twitter. The emails provide the first written evidence of intentional dealings between Trump’s inner circle and the Russian government, in support of the 70-year-old’s run for office.

The messages addressed to Trump Jr from Rob Goldstone, the publicist who set up the meeting, stated that such evidence “would be very useful” to his father.

Trump’s oldest child responded with “If it’s what you say it is, I love it especially later in the summer.”

The US president dubbed his son “a high-quality person” and added: “I applaud his transparency,” in response.

Many took aim at the Potus’ turn of phrase to describe his offspring.

Here come the memes.

The Russian lawyer denied that she worked on behalf of the Government.

The emails, dated June 6, 2016, were released by Trump Jr just before they were due to be released by the New York Times.

However, after news of the meeting first emerged days ago, the 39-year-old has denied that he changed his account of the nature of the meeting.
