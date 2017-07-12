Donald Trump described his son as a “high-quality” person and Twitter was confused

The latest Trump saga – this time involving Donald Jr – has seen a new Trumpism emerge and quickly acquire meme-status.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Trump Jr – who was closely involved with his father’s presidential campaign – had met Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, believing that she would provide damaging evidence on then presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump at the G20 summit (Evan Vucci/AP)

In an effort to be “totally transparent,” Donald Trump Jr posted the incriminating chain of emails on Twitter. The emails provide the first written evidence of intentional dealings between Trump’s inner circle and the Russian government, in support of the 70-year-old’s run for office.

The messages addressed to Trump Jr from Rob Goldstone, the publicist who set up the meeting, stated that such evidence “would be very useful” to his father.

Trump’s oldest child responded with “If it’s what you say it is, I love it especially later in the summer.”

The US president dubbed his son “a high-quality person” and added: “I applaud his transparency,” in response.

Many took aim at the Potus’ turn of phrase to describe his offspring.

"High-quality" is how you talk about wood flooring, not your son. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 11, 2017

Me at the birth of my son, tears in my eyes, pride in my heart: "My god, he's high quality" — Colin Jones (@colinjones) July 11, 2017

My boy is a high quality system and I applauded his transparency. pic.twitter.com/sMjYh6oz8j — FartPowder (@fartpowder) July 11, 2017

Guys I just want to applaud my high-quality son's transparency after he's been caught lying, badly, publicly, multiple times. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 11, 2017

To be fair, an uncomfortable pause followed by "my child is a... high quality person" in my family would be considered wild effusive praise — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 11, 2017

Every year on my birthday my dad mails me a card telling me I'm a high quality person. — Jesse Case (@jessecase) July 11, 2017

Trump could have picked any combination of adjectives to describe his son, and he went with "high-quality" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 11, 2017

Here come the memes.

Never speak to me or my high-quality son again pic.twitter.com/yggQYGNBbY — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff) July 11, 2017

When Papa says you're his high-quality boy pic.twitter.com/aUve3O5Gat — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 11, 2017

It ain't me

It ain't me

I ain't no high-quality son — Sarah Mimms (@SarahMMimms) July 11, 2017

The Russian lawyer denied that she worked on behalf of the Government.

The emails, dated June 6, 2016, were released by Trump Jr just before they were due to be released by the New York Times.

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

However, after news of the meeting first emerged days ago, the 39-year-old has denied that he changed his account of the nature of the meeting.