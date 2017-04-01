Donald Trump declares April the National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month and is met with mixed reactions

Donald Trump has declared April as the National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in the US.

The White House released a statement which called on Americans to recognise the month as one of change, while working together to reduce – and ultimately end – sexual violence.

It read: “Together, we can and must protect our loved ones, families, campuses, and communities from the devastating and pervasive effects of sexual assault. In the face of sexual violence, we must commit to providing meaningful support and services for victims and survivors in the United States and around the world”.

(Evan Vucci/AP/PA)

April has long been recognised by as the month dedicated to bringing awareness and educating people on sexual assault, decades before Trump declared it one.

Former president Barack Obama actually proclaimed it as such back in 2009, nevertheless Trump has echoed his calls.

But his news was delivered with a side of irony for some people who highlighted Trump’s own questionable past. The president was caught on camera in 2005 saying he was able to kiss women and “grab them by the pussy” because he was a celebrity.

Mr 'Grab em by the Pussy' has declared sexual assault awareness month,,,

?

Must be an April 1st joke.

Right?#Trump — Vincent Jones (@Bunny_Snuggler) April 1, 2017

After the release of the video – which dropped two days before the second presidential debate in 2016 – a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, and Trump denied all accusations.

It's a good idea but don't let this stray you away from the fact that Donald Trump has over 15 sexual assault cases filed against him. — Ally Green (@Vintageasoul) April 1, 2017

I wonder if Trump would encourage this same support of the 16 women who have publicly accused him of sexual assault pic.twitter.com/QEYjGB0fCP — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 31, 2017

There were some who praised Trump for his efforts though, insisting his decision will be a good one for the country.