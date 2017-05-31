Donald Trump challenges the world to figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'
31/05/2017 - 13:28:47Back to Discover Home
The news cycle is definitely getting more bizarre by the second, as proved by the huge amount of uproar that a single typo from Donald Trump has caused.
Now, Trump has followed up on the “covfefe” tweet – but, of course, nobody is any the wiser.
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Here’s the original tweet, which sadly, Trump has deleted but was luckily screengrabbed for posterity.
But it’s safe to say his tweet went viral immediately, with every kind of “covfefe” joke under the sun being made.
#covfefe the Strong has been summoned @realDonaldTrump 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xDjuV6GliM— Mike E Mars (@MikeEMars) May 31, 2017
Hey I just met you— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 31, 2017
and this is crazy
Despite the constant negative press
covfefe
Wakes up.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017
Checks Twitter.
.
.
.
Uh...
.
.
.
📈 Lookups fo...
.
.
.
Regrets checking Twitter.
Goes back to bed.
The tweet was up for over five glorious hours, but it would seem like Trump woke up and realised what an error he had made.
So “covfefe” was merely a fleeting moment of glory, but luckily its legacy will not be forgotten.
And like that...Covfefe was gone. pic.twitter.com/kVXwwR2Lw2— Covfefe R. Cargill (@Massawyrm) May 31, 2017
It's 5:50 am & his tweet is gone. The sun rises &we all walk home in our party clothes.Was it all just a dream? The wind whispered...covfefe— Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) May 31, 2017
From now on, no doubt May 31 will be forever known as “covfefe day”.
Join the conversation - comment here