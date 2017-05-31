Donald Trump challenges the world to figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'

The news cycle is definitely getting more bizarre by the second, as proved by the huge amount of uproar that a single typo from Donald Trump has caused.

Now, Trump has followed up on the “covfefe” tweet – but, of course, nobody is any the wiser.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Here’s the original tweet, which sadly, Trump has deleted but was luckily screengrabbed for posterity.

But it’s safe to say his tweet went viral immediately, with every kind of “covfefe” joke under the sun being made.

Hey I just met you

and this is crazy

Despite the constant negative press

covfefe — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 31, 2017

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

📈 Lookups fo...

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

The tweet was up for over five glorious hours, but it would seem like Trump woke up and realised what an error he had made.

So “covfefe” was merely a fleeting moment of glory, but luckily its legacy will not be forgotten.

And like that...Covfefe was gone. pic.twitter.com/kVXwwR2Lw2 — Covfefe R. Cargill (@Massawyrm) May 31, 2017

It's 5:50 am & his tweet is gone. The sun rises &we all walk home in our party clothes.Was it all just a dream? The wind whispered...covfefe — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) May 31, 2017

From now on, no doubt May 31 will be forever known as “covfefe day”.