Donald Trump challenges the world to figure out the true meaning of 'covfefe'

The news cycle is definitely getting more bizarre by the second, as proved by the huge amount of uproar that a single typo from Donald Trump has caused.

Now, Trump has followed up on the “covfefe” tweet – but, of course, nobody is any the wiser.

Here’s the original tweet, which sadly, Trump has deleted but was luckily screengrabbed for posterity.

Trump
But it’s safe to say his tweet went viral immediately, with every kind of “covfefe” joke under the sun being made.

The tweet was up for over five glorious hours, but it would seem like Trump woke up and realised what an error he had made.

So “covfefe” was merely a fleeting moment of glory, but luckily its legacy will not be forgotten.

From now on, no doubt May 31 will be forever known as “covfefe day”.
