Donald Trump called the removal of confederate statues ‘foolish’ so Twitter made it a meme

Donald Trump has once again waded into the confederate statue debate with a series of tweets branding the removal of offending statues “foolish”.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

His statement on the matter came as governors and mayors across the US authorised the removal of statues of confederate figures following protests in Charlottesville over the weekend which left three dead and many injured.

Rather than reacting with outrage, some Twitter users pounced on the opportunity to find hilarious accompanying photos to his words.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments 😢 pic.twitter.com/Pz2Zk27ANV — MrsG🌹 (@Grouchosauras) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/ay5TG4au4I — Anthony M. Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 17, 2017

We could put this one up instead pic.twitter.com/cGX3Jfummz — Julia Vaughn Black (@InsomniasBitch) August 17, 2017

A certain King of Pop was on a few minds – and specifically the notorious statue of him that once stood outside Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments" pic.twitter.com/LWLp1UaI1W — Arj Singh (@singharj) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... pic.twitter.com/EBXgFAy2RK — Tim (@CookPassTim) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments... pic.twitter.com/6dCrFkfjx1 — Adam Evans (@A_B_Evans) August 17, 2017

Some other pop culture favourites also made an appearance.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/uwb4DXG10e — Alexandra Pullin (@alexandrapullin) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/ckXAc2et3K — Dean Burnett (@garwboy) August 17, 2017

sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/IJ2PvD85mX — Jessica Misener (@jessmisener) August 17, 2017

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments pic.twitter.com/RYShRtjQBW — Paul Corupe (@paulcorupe) August 17, 2017

Even the Ed Stone got a mention.

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. pic.twitter.com/gswuvhZ597 — James O'Malley (@Psythor) August 17, 2017

Well played, Twitter.