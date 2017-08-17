Donald Trump called the removal of confederate statues ‘foolish’ so Twitter made it a meme

Donald Trump has once again waded into the confederate statue debate with a series of tweets branding the removal of offending statues “foolish”.

His statement on the matter came as governors and mayors across the US authorised the removal of statues of confederate figures following protests in Charlottesville over the weekend which left three dead and many injured.

Rather than reacting with outrage, some Twitter users pounced on the opportunity to find hilarious accompanying photos to his words.

A certain King of Pop was on a few minds – and specifically the notorious statue of him that once stood outside Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground.

Some other pop culture favourites also made an appearance.

Even the Ed Stone got a mention.

Well played, Twitter.
