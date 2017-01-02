Donald Trump briefly followed Emergency Kittens on Twitter and people are just so confused

Usually, President-elect Donald Trump seems to be quite selective in who he follows on Twitter.

He’s only following 42 people but the latest account he decided to give attention to maybe, just maybe, gives us all something we can have in common with him. Well, for a few hours anyway.

Because you’re familiar with the Emergency Kittens Twitter account, right?

Just hanging around pic.twitter.com/1Pljy6mWlo — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 1, 2017

when ur crush posts a new selfie pic.twitter.com/qjbrsb3lRv — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 2, 2017

2017 definitely started off with a bang amiright? pic.twitter.com/IjoYvz56Fc — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 2, 2017

Yep, it’s a feed full of cute cats, obvs. And that’s who Trump followed – before unfollowing quickly after.

uhmmm hi so donald trump just followed an emergency kittens twitter account pic.twitter.com/DvskDPnlgD — joe malunda (@maloonds) January 2, 2017

Now, we don’t know if Trump had a bit of a moment and it was an accidental follow. Or perhaps the craziness of 2016 all got too much and he simply needed some respite in the form of kittens. We’ve all been there.

Whatever the reason for the follow, the confused reaction on Twitter is v.enjoyable.

I don't know why trump following emergency kittens is the funniest thing ever but it is. Except for the fact that he doesn't deserve cats — Kat (@wtfniaII) January 2, 2017

Lmao Donald Trump follows emergency kittens. I guess we all gotta see some cute cat pics to stay happy lol — Swirfty (@Swirfty) January 2, 2017

Ahahahahahaha Trump actually follows the emergency kittens account, this is incredible — #1 Todd B Fan (@fjordzz) January 2, 2017

Donald Trump just followed "Emergency Kittens" on Twitter and 2017 is already WILD. pic.twitter.com/9h48VvjRHQ — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) January 2, 2017

why did donald trump just follow emergency kittens — bayley baker (@bayIey) January 2, 2017

And the Emergency Kittens Twitter account didn’t let their new follower go unnoticed either – they direct messaged him a joke.