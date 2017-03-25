Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the failure of his healthcare bill - which raised one obvious issue for many

US president Donald Trump has failed to have his healthcare bill passed by Congress – and blamed the Democrats for his failure.

Trump was trying to replace the Affordable Care Act produced by Democrat Barack Obama’s administration but the bill was withdrawn because it couldn’t get the votes required. The Republican blamed his opposition party for the failure of his bill.

“With no Democrat support we couldn’t quite get there,” said Trump. “We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process.

“We couldn’t get one Democratic vote, and we were a little bit shy… so we pulled it.”

Now, it’s understandable Trump would look to blame his Democrat opposition for the failure of his bill. However, the Republican party has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as many members of the public were clearly aware.

So if Trump’s party has a majority in Congress – how did the bill fail?

Well Trump’s being part of the Republican party does not guarantee Republican support. It seems the new president didn’t quite convince all of his party members then – something some commentators said was in contrast with past assertions about himself.

Trump once wrote a book called “Trump: The Art Of The Deal” and of course, in light of the failure of the healthcare bill it’s being brought up – big time.

Meanwhile some believed the fundamental flaw with the bill was that it was only in the interests of one Republican group of members in Congress – the Freedom Caucus.

Some were still positive Trump can provide on his promise though.

On Twitter though, it seems many more were just looking to poke fun…
