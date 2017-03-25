Donald Trump blamed the Democrats for the failure of his healthcare bill - which raised one obvious issue for many

US president Donald Trump has failed to have his healthcare bill passed by Congress – and blamed the Democrats for his failure.

Trump was trying to replace the Affordable Care Act produced by Democrat Barack Obama’s administration but the bill was withdrawn because it couldn’t get the votes required. The Republican blamed his opposition party for the failure of his bill.

“With no Democrat support we couldn’t quite get there,” said Trump. “We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process.

“We couldn’t get one Democratic vote, and we were a little bit shy… so we pulled it.”

Now, it’s understandable Trump would look to blame his Democrat opposition for the failure of his bill. However, the Republican party has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as many members of the public were clearly aware.

White House: Republican

Senate: 52% Republican

House: 54% Republican



Healthcare bill fails. Trump blames… Democrats. — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) March 25, 2017

So if Trump’s party has a majority in Congress – how did the bill fail?

Well Trump’s being part of the Republican party does not guarantee Republican support. It seems the new president didn’t quite convince all of his party members then – something some commentators said was in contrast with past assertions about himself.

I’d like to see a post mortem on just how Trump applied his famed negotiating skills to the healthcare vote. He seemed clueless. — John Aravosis (@aravosis) March 24, 2017

Trump once wrote a book called “Trump: The Art Of The Deal” and of course, in light of the failure of the healthcare bill it’s being brought up – big time.

#KilltheBill #TrumpCare #AHCA



"He published a book called The Art of the Deal then couldn't sell a GOP healthcare bill to the GOP!" pic.twitter.com/RrFeY9GBR5 — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) March 24, 2017

Looks like you know nothing about the art of the deal, @realDonaldTrump. Obamacare is still the law of the land!#TrumpcareFail #Loser pic.twitter.com/dcuqbUAsqr — Rafi Omar (@RafiOmar83) March 24, 2017

I guess Obama is just better at the art of the deal. #KillTheBill pic.twitter.com/ZnwiqJ9X5s — Adriel L. Algiene (@AdrielLAlgiene) March 24, 2017

Meanwhile some believed the fundamental flaw with the bill was that it was only in the interests of one Republican group of members in Congress – the Freedom Caucus.

Donald Trump tried to pass a health care plan tailored for the Freedom Caucus. Now he should try passing one that works for all Americans. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) March 25, 2017

Some were still positive Trump can provide on his promise though.

President Trump can get a great HealthCare plan for Americans. Just have Congress write it up and remind them they are on it as well‼️👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/uDliF8n412 — John T Dolan (@JohnTDolan) March 25, 2017

On Twitter though, it seems many more were just looking to poke fun…

Technically Donald Trump and I passed the same amount of health care bills today. This news is so much fun! — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 25, 2017

Barack and Michelle pulling up to Congress knowing Trump's healthcare ain't get passed: pic.twitter.com/nA9vdfP6uw — Jordan Gittens (@j_gitts18) March 24, 2017

GOP healthcare debacle for Die Hard fans: Trump thinks he's Hans Gruber, but he's actually Ellis. pic.twitter.com/VslsfhL2oa — Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) March 24, 2017