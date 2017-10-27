Donald Trump accidentally wished happy birthday to a guy who appears to be anti-Trump on Twitter

A birthday greeting from Donald Trump went awry this afternoon.

Using his favoured method of communication, Twitter, the US president was trying to wish happy birthday to American country music star Lee Greenwood.

Trump later deleted the tweet (Donald Trump/Twitter/Screengrab)

“You and your beautiful song have made such a difference,” wrote Trump, in reference to Greenwood’s most famous song, God Bless The USA, which has been a staple of Trump rallies.

A friendly gesture perhaps, but there’s a problem – the account Trump tagged in the post is not musician Lee Greenwood.

The musician’s account is @TheLeeGreenwood, while @leegreenwood83 who Trump tagged is, according to their bio, a New Yorker lawyer – who has in the past retweeted content which suggests he isn’t a Trump fan.

Trump’s tweet drew some scorn (Twitter/Screen grab)

Lawyer Greenwood’s feed includes retweets such as this gif aimed at a Trump tweet…

…and this comment on someone saying they overheard Trump’s favoured Lee Greenwood song.

So it turns out this confusion has happened before to the Twitter user, though he admitted “not at this level”.

In the end, Trump deleted the tweet to tag the correct Lee Greenwood – which confirmed that old mantra…

“Tweet and tweet again” – it’s probably fair to say Trump doesn’t need any persuading there.

