Domino's now has a wedding registry because you'd rather get pizza than crockery

Domino’s has introduced its very own wedding registry, where you can ask loved ones for the gift of pizza on your big day.

Traditional wedding registries allow people to list the gifts they want, so their friends and families can buy them boring, non-pizza stuff like towels and crockery.

The pizza chain’s new scheme allows engaged couples to pick gift cards like a “2am Bachelor Party Feast” and the “The Wedding Night” package, and then share the nuptial list with guests.

The pizza vendor’s new website (Domino’s)

Domino’s says: “Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can’t agree on what to register for.

“Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza.”

Unsurprisingly, people online were pretty chuffed…

Sadly, it’s only available in the US for now.

But hopefully, we’ll be seeing more pizza at weddings in Ireland soon.
