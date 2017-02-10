Domino's now has a wedding registry because you'd rather get pizza than crockery

Domino’s has introduced its very own wedding registry, where you can ask loved ones for the gift of pizza on your big day.

Traditional wedding registries allow people to list the gifts they want, so their friends and families can buy them boring, non-pizza stuff like towels and crockery.

The pizza chain’s new scheme allows engaged couples to pick gift cards like a “2am Bachelor Party Feast” and the “The Wedding Night” package, and then share the nuptial list with guests.

The pizza vendor’s new website (Domino’s)

Domino’s says: “Choosing wedding gifts can be a daunting process, especially if couples can’t agree on what to register for.

“Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza.”

Unsurprisingly, people online were pretty chuffed…

Dominos now has wedding registry!!!! #dreamsdocometrue — Turk Turkleton (@iGoGlennCoco) February 8, 2017

It's national pizza day and Dominos pizza now has a wedding registry. I need to get engaged immediately. 🍕🍕 — V (@vanessaleilani) February 9, 2017

dominos is starting a wedding registry so like...someone make note of that for when i get married — alexandria (@alexbrodie99) February 9, 2017

PSA for my engaged friends: @dominos now has the option for a wedding registry. Who wants fine China when you can get free pizza? — Erin Pentecost (@erin_hunter06) February 9, 2017

@dominos wedding registry?? Is this a dream? Can you just cater my whole wedding? I'm ordering pizza now to discuss this with someone. — James Sharp (@_James_Dean_) February 9, 2017

Apparently @dominos now has a wedding registry feature, so it's clearly the best time to get hitched. — Danielle Fritz (@DaniOnTheFritz) February 9, 2017

@dominos has a wedding registry...That is all. — Kaitlyn Capitanio (@chinokayy) February 9, 2017

Dominos has a wedding registry. Best. Idea. Ever. — kaygarr (@kittygarrity) February 9, 2017

Sadly, it’s only available in the US for now.

But hopefully, we’ll be seeing more pizza at weddings in Ireland soon.