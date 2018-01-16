Doireann Garrihy’s new RTÉ show begins tonight

Radio presenter and Snapchat star Doireann Garrihy’s new show is set to premiere on the RTÉ player tonight.

The online show is expected to feature original sketches and impressions.

Garrihy, who is one half of the Zoo Crew on Spin 1038, has revealed that the show will start online tonight at 8pm.

Less than 24 hours to go until #TheDoireannProject 🎬 Exclusive to @RTEplayer ✨ If you watch and enjoy, please share the love 💞 I’ll be forever grateful! #bagofnervesbutalsoexcitement pic.twitter.com/MiWaqtayLw — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) January 16, 2018

She had previously shared some behind-the-scenes photos from The Doireann Project on social media, including one of her dressed as a garda in front of a green screen.