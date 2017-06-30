Dog crashes Vienna Chamber Orchestra performance in Turkey

A dog has single handedly proven that animals can love music as much as humans by crashing a orchestra performance in Turkey.

The moment took place during the Vienna Chamber Orchestra performance of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No. 4 during the Izmir festival and went down a treat.

The labrador causally strolled onto the stage area and after a few moments of ‘why is everyone staring at me’, they decided to own it and take in every second of the limelight.

Even casually making itself comfy and sitting down next to the prestigious first chair violinist.

Dog crashes outdoor orchestra performance in Turkey pic.twitter.com/TnuhzXiTlC — Philip Morris (@phil500) June 29, 2017

Bravo! Bravo!