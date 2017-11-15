Does the secret to long life lie in a sun-splashed corner of Costa Rica?

“Who wants to live forever?” famously sang Freddie Mercury.

Not everyone. But living life to its fullest and longest certainly has appeal. In reality, wealth has very little to do with long-term survival. Money can’t buy you love… and it can’t buy you extra birthdays either.

The secrets of longer living probably lie in the world’s Blue Zones, areas singled out for their high-ageing populations. The world’s biggest Blue Zone, the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, will host a World Meeting of Blue Zones (November 16-18), to discuss the qualities determining the remarkable life expectancy of their community.

Along with the world’s other Blue Zones – Icaria (Greece), Sardinia (Italy), Okinawa (Japan) and Loma Linda (US) – this humble Costa Rican community is attracting tourists keen to soak up some of their life-giving forces.

Located on an 80-mile peninsula, north of the Nicaraguan border in the Guanacaste region, Nicoya is home to 865 nonagenarians and 41 people over the age of 100.

So what is the secret to their success, and can we sample a bit of it, too?

Stress is not a word in their vocabulary

Resident Señor Nicoyano (Costa Rica Tourism/PA)

Nicoyans appear to have have longer telomeres, essential elements determining how human cells age. “Some scientists have argued that telomere length is a proxy for stress,” Gilbert Brenes of the Central American Center For Population told CNN. “And what we’ve found is people in Nicoya are less stressed and have been less stressed throughout their lives.”

The drinking water is hard

“Nicoyans specifically have water that percolates through the limestone and it’s very high in calcium and magnesium,” says Dan Buettner, an author and authority on Blue Zones. This extremely high calcium content could be responsible for lower rates of heart disease and stronger bones.

Meals are generally light

Most Nicoyans tend to eat lighter meals – particularly in the evenings. Their traditional diet is maize and beans.

They take in at least 15 minutes of sunshine every day

Located on the Pacific coast, Nicoya enjoys a warm, sunny climate. Sunshine plays an important role in strengthening bones, preventing osteoporosis and reducing the risk of heart disease. Just 15 minutes spent soaking up rays can boost Vitamin D levels.

There’s good reason to live

The Nicoyans call it ‘Plan de vida’ – reason to live – a positive outlook that drives daily activities and helps keep the metabolism fully charged. No matter how old they are, people in the community have a purpose and they take it seriously. But not too seriously – laughter is important aspect of pura vida (the pure life), a lifestyle choice celebrated nationally, encouraging everyone to smile.

People are everything

Resident Damozo Mendoza, aged 102 (Costa Rica Tourism/PA)

Socialising is central to the Nicoyan way of life. Generations live together in the same household, neighbours visit each other regularly, and people are always ready to listen. Some might argue living in the pockets of in-laws could take years off your life, but it’s the sense of connection that really holds this community together.