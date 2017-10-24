Doctors want to move these conjoined twins to a more advanced hospital

A rare pair of conjoined twins born in the Gaza Strip will need treatment abroad, says a Palestinian doctor.

The girls are in good health and in a “stable condition” at Gaza’s Shifa hospital, confirmed neonatal specialist Dr Allam Abu Hamda.

They are joined at the abdomen and pelvis but they have separate heads and lungs. Palestinian hospitals lack the equipment and expertise to separate the twins.

The sisters were born on October 21 by cesarean section after a full-term pregnancy and doctors have begun to feed them.

Hamda says doctors are trying to arrange a transfer to advanced hospitals in the US or Saudi Arabia to determine whether they can be separated.