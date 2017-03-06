Do you use Hailo? Here’s something you may want to know

Hailo is now, MyTaxi.

The popular taxi app is to become mytaxi, as Europe´s largest e-hailing app launches in Ireland today, it has been announced.

From this week, Hailo customers can now change over to the mytaxi app quickly and simply by just opening their Hailo app and following the short directions to migrate over.

Now, that explains the new stickers on the side of the taxis.

Tim Arnold, head of Hailo’s Irish operations and now mytaxi’s General Manager in Ireland said: “Our merger with mytaxi means existing Hailo customers can now avail of not only the largest taxi fleet in Ireland, but the largest taxi fleet in Europe, from the same reliable team and drivers that have been giving them great service over recent years.”

Don't worry passengers will still be able to use the Hailo app for a few months to give them time to change over to the new service.