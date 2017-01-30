Do you travel on the 54A and own a white fluffy hat? If so, you have an admirer

A large sign has appeared on Clifford Antiques on Pearse St, Dublin this morning, all in the name of finding love.

Twitter user Maria O’Brien posted the picture of the sign which is looking for a certain someone who travels on the 54A.

The elaborate sign reads, “to the girl on the 54A, white fluffy hat, headphones and beautiful smile”.

It then goes on to quote the lyrics of Aretha Franklin’s ‘I’ll say a little prayer’.

Romantic or creepy? Massive sign appeared on Clifford Antiques on Pearse St... @broadsheet_ie pic.twitter.com/Ybl4Rdw6fZ — Maria O'Brien (@malteasermia) January 30, 2017

Bless.