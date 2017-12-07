Do you think this Irish shop sign is funny or sexist?

A recent Facebook post from Right Price Tiles & Flooring has caused some controversy online.

After “too many returns” the staff in one of their branches decided to pop up a sign on the store’s shop front stating the husband’s who come into the store to buy tiles must have a note from their wife.

Most commenters underneath the Facebook post found the sign funny, others over on Reddit didn’t seem too pleased.

“Wives buying tiles must have note from husband? Not quite the same really” one wrote underneath the post.

Another said, “Must be weird for gay male couples”.

What do you think?