‘Do these chiefs not get hangovers?’: All the reaction to Irn-Bru’s recipe change

The classic Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru is having its recipe changed and sugar content reduced by more than 50% – as its maker AG Barr grapples with a shift in consumer tastes and prepares for the implementation of a sugar tax in 2018.

The news hasn’t gone down brilliantly with some fans of the drink however – and the reactions have come in a variety of forms.

1. Petitioning

Ryan Allen has started a campaign called Hands Off Our Irn-Bru, with his petition amassing more than 11,000 signatures online.

“It is a national treasure in Scotland and really is part of our culture with its unique taste, branding and marketing,” he said. “Don’t do it Barr – please have a rethink on this.”

2. Stockpiling

3. Mourning future hangovers

4. Googling

Yes that is a parody account for Scottish MP Mhairi Black.

5. Using gifs

6. Fighting with gifs

7. Proposing novel ideas

Irn-Bru’s makers have claimed most people will not taste the difference when the fizzy drink’s reduced sugar recipe is introduced.

An AG Barr spokesman said: “We know that our loyal drinkers love Irn-Bru for its unique great taste and we’ve worked hard to deliver this.

“We ran lots of taste tests that showed most people can’t tell the difference – nine out of 10 regular Irn-Bru drinkers told us we had a good or excellent taste match.”

The new recipe will appear in shops later this month.
