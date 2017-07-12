Do keep your washing machine in the kitchen? One TV star seems to think it's disgusting

TV property expert Kirstie Allsopp has defended her claim that washing machines belong outside the kitchen, but her followers are still not quite convinced.

The presenter made headlines on Wednesday morning after saying that installing the appliances in the food prep room was "disgusting".

It is disgusting, my life's work is in part dedicated to getting washing machines out of the kitchen. https://t.co/FDqjoGOnlN — Kirstie Mary Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 10, 2017

After her bold statement caused uproar on social media, she took to Twitter to explain that she had been saying the same thing for 18 years. Moreover, she specified, she has been saying it on public television.

But opinions are still divided between those who think it is a logical idea, and those who point out that not everybody has the luxury of spare space to put the cumbersome machine.

If Kirstie Allsopp finds having a washing machine in the kitchen that disgusting I'm happy for her to buy me a new, bigger house — sara (@triptych_angel) July 11, 2017

One viewer protested: "I love having washing machine in the kitchen, so I don't forget machine loads of washing," but another agreed: "Will always prefer washing machine out of kitchen, if an option."

While British viewers are not so sure, it appears that Allsop has the backing of the rest of Europe,the US and Australia.

"Only in bathrooms here in Norway," commented one follower.

I don't understand it either, in America we found them in a cupboard in the bathroom! Genius! Ours is under the stairs! 😁 pic.twitter.com/YPfgCCWS3D — M D L (@MarkDaviesJnr) July 10, 2017

The debate became so heated that some could not resist joking that it was time the matter was taken further, even suggesting that free laundry rooms should become part of political policy.

But while it's all fun and games for some, the issue appears to have got some people seriously considering how to organise their white goods.