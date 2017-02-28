Disney has just aired their first same-sex kiss

First there was Frozen, the movie that focused on the love of sisters, then there was Moana, the movie focused on a character's love with the sea.

And now Disney has aired it’s first same-sex kiss.

In season two of Disney XD's animated adventure series Star vs the Forces of Evil, close friends Star and Marco attend a concert, and while the boy band start playing their hit 'Just Friends', couples in the audience begin to kiss, including a few same-sex couples.

The first kiss is featured in and around the 1:27 mark before the camera pans out to a crowd of young lovers, which includes multiple male-male and female-female couples.

This episode proudly marks the first-ever same-sex kiss in a Disney cartoon, though the network has made strides towards increased inclusivity in the past with Charlie from Good Luck Charlie having same-sex parents as well as featuring a same-sex couple in Gravity Falls.

Disney just aired their fist same sex kiss on Star vs The Forces of Evil!!! Way to go @Disney #soproud #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/l5lJwc5Hvz — OneCheekyChick (@OneCheekyChicky) February 28, 2017

Maybe 2017 isn't so bad after all.