Dingle have introduced Ireland’s very first dog toilets

We’ve all been there, those times you’re out walking the dog and all of a sudden you realise you’ve forgotten your trusty poop scoop.

Well now instead of having to rush back, you can bring your four-legged friend to their very own doggy toilet.

As part of tidy towns initiative, Dingle town in Co Kerry have introduced dog toilets - a small square designated area for your dog to do their thing.

According to the sign, the toilet can only accommodate one dog at a time - can you just imagine the gossip in the queues?

The 'doggie do do' areas are on a trial basis, and the group have encouraged all dog owners to ensure their dogs use them, and send them back some feedback.