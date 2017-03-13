Did you watch 'The Den' as a kid? Well then this is important news

A crucial piece of 90's childhood has been resurrected for the good of the nation.

A man known only as 'Kevin from Galway' from the fame of RTÉ's 'The Den', has been found by former RTÉ presenter Francie Boylan.

For anyone who doesn't know who 'Kevin from Galway' is and why he became such a phenomenon for children of the 90's take a look at this video.

Now that we are all up to speed on what a legend 'Kevin from Galway' is, here is what we know about him so far.

According to Francie Boylan, 'Kevin from Galway' is fond of a drink....

And also enjoys a mad night on the tear....

That kind of sums up what we know so far, but Francie Boylan has promised a interview and video coming soon, so we await further news with bated breath.

Stay tuned folks, this is important!