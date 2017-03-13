Did you watch 'The Den' as a kid? Well then this is important news
13/03/2017 - 07:30:00
A crucial piece of 90's childhood has been resurrected for the good of the nation.
A man known only as 'Kevin from Galway' from the fame of RTÉ's 'The Den', has been found by former RTÉ presenter Francie Boylan.
WE FOUND HIM! Kevin from Galway! Interview & video coming soon. #WhatsSnots #13YearsLater pic.twitter.com/cZkkx1ltMY— Francie Boylan (@FrancisBoylan) March 11, 2017
For anyone who doesn't know who 'Kevin from Galway' is and why he became such a phenomenon for children of the 90's take a look at this video.
Now that we are all up to speed on what a legend 'Kevin from Galway' is, here is what we know about him so far.
According to Francie Boylan, 'Kevin from Galway' is fond of a drink....
.@d_mc_g @DustinOfficial @gildea_michelle @OceanFmIreland Kevin from Galway loves a pint too. 🍺#WhatsSnots #13YearsLater pic.twitter.com/pSbJ50nn9O— Francie Boylan (@FrancisBoylan) March 11, 2017
And also enjoys a mad night on the tear....
.@DustinOfficial @gildea_michelle @OceanFmIreland Turns out Kevin from Galway loves Jagger Bombs too. #AhJaysus #WhatsSnots #13YearsLater pic.twitter.com/h1nrR4PlM2— Francie Boylan (@FrancisBoylan) March 11, 2017
That kind of sums up what we know so far, but Francie Boylan has promised a interview and video coming soon, so we await further news with bated breath.
Stay tuned folks, this is important!
