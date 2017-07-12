Did you spot the message hidden in the pinstripe of Conor McGregor’s custom suit?

Conor McGregor isn’t exactly known for being a shy or retiring kind of man – and his performance at the first stop of a four-city media tour to promote his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather proves just that.

Not only were his words full of expletives and threats, but also even his attire was coming for Mayweather.

On first glance it looks like McGregor is wearing a normal pinstripe suit, right? Admittedly, a bit extra when Mayweather was sporting a hoodie and cap, but each to their own.

Mayweather McGregor Boxing
(Jae C Hong/AP)

But under closer inspection, you can see that this is no average pinstripe.

Mayweather McGregor Boxing
(Jae C Hong/AP)

In fact, the pinstripes of his custom suit are made up of the words “Fuck you”. Classy.

Mayweather McGregor.
(Jae C Hong/AP)

And people find it pretty hilarious.

A new trend perhaps?

At the press conference in Los Angeles, mixed martial arts star McGregor vowed to knock Mayweather out inside four rounds when the pair meet in a Las Vegas boxing match next month.
