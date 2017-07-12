Did you spot the message hidden in the pinstripe of Conor McGregor’s custom suit?

Conor McGregor isn’t exactly known for being a shy or retiring kind of man – and his performance at the first stop of a four-city media tour to promote his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather proves just that.

Not only were his words full of expletives and threats, but also even his attire was coming for Mayweather.

On first glance it looks like McGregor is wearing a normal pinstripe suit, right? Admittedly, a bit extra when Mayweather was sporting a hoodie and cap, but each to their own.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

But under closer inspection, you can see that this is no average pinstripe.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

In fact, the pinstripes of his custom suit are made up of the words “Fuck you”. Classy.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

And people find it pretty hilarious.

Mcgregor's suit lmfao 😂 — Liam Donnelly (@LiamDonnelly15) July 11, 2017

Conor McGregor wasn't lying. His suit really does have 'FUCK YOU' embroidered in his pinstripe suit. What a G. https://t.co/Ta3dv7pIuM — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2017

McGregor also looking like a savage in that dope ass suit — Flack (@Kodak_Flack36) July 11, 2017

A new trend perhaps?

I'm getting a McGregor suit 100% #FuckYou — SamThorpe (@samthorpe90) July 11, 2017

I want McGregor's suit from today's conference — Raffi (@RaffiBagdasar) July 12, 2017

At the press conference in Los Angeles, mixed martial arts star McGregor vowed to knock Mayweather out inside four rounds when the pair meet in a Las Vegas boxing match next month.