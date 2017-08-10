Did you seek this ’cheeky’ pedestrian in Cork City’s marina today?

Anyone who went along to view the super yacht berthed at the Port of Cork’s city marina today got a little more than they bargained for it appears.

One particularly cheeky visitor was so taken by the splendour of Lady Christine that he decided to get naked and try to climb aboard.

When he saw he was unlikely to do any sunbathing he quickly retreated and had a little dander around the quays and across Eamon de Valera bridge.

Unfortunately for him the Gardai were on hand to cover his modesty and no doubt deliver a dressing down.

We’re not sure what happened next but thanks to reader, Mark Philips, who shared his ’exposures’ with us on our Facebook page.

We are grateful ... we think!