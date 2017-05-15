Did you know you could kayak through this Donegal Island?

There are many beautiful islands that lie off the coast of Co. Donegal, most of which are uninhabited.

These Islands vary in size from tiny rock formations to the larger inhabited islands like Tory and Arranmore.

Umfin is among those islands that are uninhabited and sits approximately 3 KM from the mainland and just north of Gola Island.

The island is home to a ground nesting colony of several thousand seabirds and with no regular ferry service the location sees very few visitors of the human kind.

Well, that’s all about to change after Iain Miller from Unique Ascent filmed this truly mesmerizing video of himself kayaking through the island, during low tide.

Please, do not try this without an experienced kayaker. Trust us, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

A 300 metre sea cave tunnel passes right through the middle of the island from the Atlantic to the Gweedore side.

In the centre of the tunnel is a 30m section which is in complete darkness and is guarded at either end by a constriction or narrowing in the cave walls, these narrowings are very tidal.

For more information contact Unique ascent .

WOW Ireland, you continue to surprise us everyday.