Dictionary Merriam-Webster has totally schooled Kellyanne Conway on the definition of feminism

Who would’ve thought that a dictionary would actually be a source of amazing burns?

Merriam-Webster has shown some serious sass with its response to Kellyanne Conway’s comments on feminism.

(Susan Walsh/AP)

First thing’s first: what exactly did Donald Trump’s counsellor say? Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Conway distanced herself from the term “feminist”.

She said: “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male, and it certainly is very pro-abortion in this context, and I’m neither anti-male nor pro-abortion.”

.@KellyannePolls: "It turns out that a lot of women just have a problem with women in power." #CPAC #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/1Io1lRuevG — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2017

Then, Conway told the conference what she thought feminism meant: “There’s an individual feminism, if you will, that you make your own choices… I look at myself as a product of my choices, not a victim of my circumstances. That’s really to me what conservative feminism, if you will, is all about.”

But Merriam-Webster is having none of Conway’s alternative facts, and has stepped in to highlight the true definition of feminism.

📈'Feminism' is defined as "the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities." https://t.co/Zjf7CAPUjL — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 23, 2017

In case you were wondering, Conway’s interpretation isn’t quite right. Instead, according to everyone’s favourite book (the dictionary), “feminism” is defined as both “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities” and “organised activity in support of women’s rights and interests”.

Good to know. Merriam-Webster also helpfully gave some history behind the word, if you or Conway are interested. Apparently “feminism” first became a word in 1895, “at a time when efforts for women’s political equality were becoming organised and widespread in England and the United States”.

Ouch. It can’t feel good to be totally owned by a dictionary of all things.