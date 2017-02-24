Despite health setback, Shauntelle videos her dramatic travel to Texas for treatment

Teenage cancer victim, Shauntelle has captured the hearts of the nation over the last few weeks after she uploaded a heartbreaking video pleading for €500,000 to help pay for her treatment.

After an overwhelming response Shauntelle Tynan and her family from Carlow raised over €700,000 and the fund continues to grow.

Shauntelle and her mother flew into Texas last week and, although by kind donation the duo were upgraded to business class, the flights didn’t go to plan.

The aspiring youtuber, documented the entire journey on her Youtube channel.

After arriving in Texas, Shauntelle was rushed straight to ER in extreme pain but thankfully is feeling a lot better and is on the apartment hunt in Houston.

The 18-year-old has a rare cancer called Langheran’s cell histiocytosis x, one that her doctor in America called the "most complex case he had seen in his career".

The cancer has spread all over her body, so Shauntelle hopes to relocate to Texas for a period of time for treatment.