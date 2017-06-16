Dennis Rodman had some unusual gifts for Kim Jong-Un when he visited North Korea

By Amy Ryan

So, if you didn't know, Dennis Rodman, paid a visit to North Korea this week.

Considered a friend of North Korean leader, Kim Jong-Un, the former NBA star presented his 'pal' with an unusual array of gifts, including Donald Trump’s negotiating bible ‘Art of the Deal’.

As well as Trump’s ghost-written bestseller, the gifts laid out for the North Korean leader included a copy of ‘Where’s Waldo?’, a mermaid puzzle – presumably for Kim’s daughter Ju-ae who is thought to be about five years old – signed jerseys and several bundles of upmarket soap.

Mr Rodman said that sport in North Korea has evolved in the last decade and thought that not enough people take North Korea seriously in sport. He also congratulated them for their worldwide achievements.

"You guys should be proud of yourselves because a lot of people don't give you credit," he said.

"This is such a small country and there aren't that many people from North Korea around the world,

"But for you guys to come back here with a medal, that says a lot about North Korea," he added.

North Korea left the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 with a total of seven medals; 2 golds, 3 silver, and 2 bronze. It was their most successful Olympic outcome to date.

He presented the North Korean Sports Minister, Kim Il Guk, with some presents to pass on to Kim Jong Un, with whom he has struck up an unusual friendship in recent years.

The sports minister said that Kim Jong-Un enjoyed watching his basketball matches and said that Mr Rodman was a friend of their country.

"He has met you in the past, so our people all know you well and consider you an old friend," he said.

Denis Rodman also said that he considered Kim Jong-Un a friend.

"I love the guy. For ever and ever and ever."

The basketball player insisted that the visit was not diplomatic and the purpose of the visit was sports related.