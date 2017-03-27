Delta sent a sassy tweet after United Airline's decision to turn two passengers away for wearing leggings

United Airlines turned away two passengers over the weekend because their leggings breached a dress code – and people on Twitter have noticed a rival US airline seemed to have had some fun with the controversy.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. 😉) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

DELTA IS FEELING SAVAGE THIS AM. https://t.co/9Z0gSSOfS5 — Lily Herman (@lkherman) March 27, 2017

Obviously, we don’t know for sure who Delta Airline’s seemingly sassy tweet is aimed at, but there’s no denying the timing is uncanny – and just check out that winky face.

@Delta knows how to do social media right. — Eduardo (@edjames01) March 27, 2017

Someone on the social media team at @Delta deserves a raise today. https://t.co/lKYQLa2bau — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) March 27, 2017

Chicago-based American Airlines faced a lot of criticism after passenger Shannon Watts of Denver claimed she’d witnessed the incident which took place on Sunday.

She said the girls’ father was allowed to board the flight from Denver to Minneapolis while wearing shorts.

2) This behavior is sexist and sexualizes young girls. Not to mention that the families were mortified and inconveninced. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

4) Their father, who was allowed to board with no issue, was wearing shorts. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 26, 2017

It’s since come to light that the girls who were barred were travelling on an employee travel pass – which has a dress code banning spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings.

And United Airlines has said regular-paying flyers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights.

To our customers…your leggings are welcome! Learn more about our company’s pass travel privilege: https://t.co/5e3euG1H9G. — United (@united) March 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Delta hasn’t escaped Twitter users questioning their dress code policy either, following that tweet saying they do allow leggings.

@Delta You still have a dress code for non-revs. — James Larson (@jamesmlarson) March 27, 2017

Hi @Delta! Can folks traveling as non-revenue passengers do the same? https://t.co/A1mxwAIJOw — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 27, 2017

@Delta My 2c: your guide is still a touch wishy-washy if the policy allows gate agent discretion. :-) — H ynoT (@CrtvPrdx) March 27, 2017

The airline has one of the more relaxed non-rev dress codes…but you’re flying a little close to the sun there, Delta. https://t.co/0O1QUgOXrH — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 27, 2017

Delta has responded with: “We don’t have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear.”

@fredericl We don't have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear. 😃 *MC — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

Who knew airline Twitter would be so entertaining?