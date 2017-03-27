Delta sent a sassy tweet after United Airline's decision to turn two passengers away for wearing leggings

United Airlines turned away two passengers over the weekend because their leggings breached a dress code – and people on Twitter have noticed a rival US airline seemed to have had some fun with the controversy.

Obviously, we don’t know for sure who Delta Airline’s seemingly sassy tweet is aimed at, but there’s no denying the timing is uncanny – and just check out that winky face.

Chicago-based American Airlines faced a lot of criticism after passenger Shannon Watts of Denver claimed she’d witnessed the incident which took place on Sunday.

She said the girls’ father was allowed to board the flight from Denver to Minneapolis while wearing shorts.

It’s since come to light that the girls who were barred were travelling on an employee travel pass – which has a dress code banning spandex or Lycra pants such as leggings.

And United Airlines has said regular-paying flyers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Delta hasn’t escaped Twitter users questioning their dress code policy either, following that tweet saying they do allow leggings.

Delta has responded with: “We don’t have an item-specific clothing policy, but we encourage no swimwear, sleepwear or underwear as your outerwear.”

Who knew airline Twitter would be so entertaining?

